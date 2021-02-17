>
Robecosam Ag Buys XPeng Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, TE Connectivity, Sells NIO Inc, Plug Power Inc, Xilinx Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: NXPI +0.54% TEL +1.15% JCI -1.08% APG +1.91% TMO -1.53% UGI +3.11% XPEV -4.01% VRT -0.65% AY -1.35% LESL -7.38% OC -1.82% FSS +0.2% W -5.26%

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Robecosam Ag (Current Portfolio) buys XPeng Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, TE Connectivity, APi Group Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells NIO Inc, Plug Power Inc, Xilinx Inc, SPX FLOW Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robecosam Ag. As of 2020Q4, Robecosam Ag owns 155 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBECOSAM AG
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 7,530,710 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11%
  2. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 2,435,000 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61%
  3. XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 3,995,000 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 333,528 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.15%
  5. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,455,000 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 3,995,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $33.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 737,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 724,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

Robecosam Ag initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 417,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 61.74%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. The stock is now traded at around $195.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 744,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 165.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4. The stock is now traded at around $131.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 239.67%. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $15.9. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,533,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. The stock is now traded at around $500.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 333,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UGI Corp (UGI)

Robecosam Ag added to a holding in UGI Corp by 309.09%. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $62.03 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $70.95.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85.

Sold Out: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $37.04.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Robecosam Ag sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



