London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, United Parcel Service Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Investment company London & Capital Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Genuine Parts Co, sells Procter & Gamble Co, United Parcel Service Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Oracle Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owns 74 stocks with a total value of $901 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 451,335 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 255,617 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 230,491 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 273,330 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.62% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 255,122 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.88%

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 10,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.86. The stock is now traded at around $101.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 133,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $171.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 60,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $791.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $421.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 21,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 124.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 755,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 583.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 336,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 412.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 328,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 704.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $88.99. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 110,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 183,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 383.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 103,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.