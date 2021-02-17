TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Tiffany, Navistar International Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, RealPage Inc, GrubHub Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Immunomedics Inc, Tiffany, Navistar International Corp, Livongo Health Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 5,395,127 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,225,125 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. New Position CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 1,970,015 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 1,924,305 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.16% Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 1,763,327 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.89%

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 5,395,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.17%. The holding were 1,225,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 953,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 517,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 427,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 346,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,924,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,763,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 482.53%. The purchase prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 582,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 433.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 526,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 675.43%. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $160.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 271.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 417,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.