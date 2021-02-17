>
TIG Advisors, LLC Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Tiffany, Navistar International Corp

February 17, 2021 | About: GRUB -1.06% ACIA -0.03% VRTU +0% GLEO -0.45% ADI -0.18% CHPM -0.28% WORK +1.35% XLNX -2.17% RP +0.07% BMY -0.98% MRVL -1.64%

New York, NY, based Investment company TIG Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Xilinx Inc, RealPage Inc, GrubHub Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Immunomedics Inc, Tiffany, Navistar International Corp, Livongo Health Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TIG Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TIG Advisors, LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIG Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tig+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIG Advisors, LLC
  1. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 5,395,127 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 1,225,125 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 1,970,015 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  4. GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 1,924,305 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.16%
  5. Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 1,763,327 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.89%
New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.03%. The holding were 5,395,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.17%. The holding were 1,225,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 953,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 517,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 427,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

TIG Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 346,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GrubHub Inc by 32.16%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,924,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,763,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Virtusa Corp by 482.53%. The purchase prices were between $49.25 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 582,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp by 433.72%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 526,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 675.43%. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $160.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CHP Merger Corp (CHPM)

TIG Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CHP Merger Corp by 271.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 417,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Sold Out: Navistar International Corp (NAV)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $44.83, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

TIG Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.



