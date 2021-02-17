Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 294,237 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,752 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 262,311 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 478,805 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 281,584 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.14%

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $40.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $224.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $721.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.592500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 294,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1902.99%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 46,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 281,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 101.61%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $143.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $146.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.48.