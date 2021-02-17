Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Boeing Co, Sells BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Wells Fargo

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Boeing Co, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Wells Fargo, Five9 Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSV, ROKU, J, PM, VCYT, FDN, FEX, XOM, SIVB, GLD,
- Added Positions: JPST, BA, IJH, EFA, ICLN, ESGU, BIV, VNQ, ESGE, ESGD, CB, VEA, CVS, IVW, CVX, CME, JPM, EEM, GE, WM, TJX, BKNG, PFE, MDLZ, CLX, SCHW, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: OEF, SPY, VOO, IWM, NEAR, VWO, AGG, AAPL, GILD, IVV, VB, DIS, AMZN, SHW, MSFT, UPS, FIVN, PYPL, CRM, DTN, GOOGL, XLV, MDB, SLY, VEU, VTI, ABT, T, FIS, STZ, DHR, MRK, HD, INTU, IWF, VXUS, BRK.B, BMY, CSCO, DJCO, HOLX, MUB, IWV, IBM, O, MCD, SPGI, MCO, NFLX, GOOG, ABBV, ORCL, VZ, UNH, PEP, UNP, SYY,
- Sold Out: WFC, BABA, IDV,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 832,781 shares, 21.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,721,475 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 361,190 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 2,147,470 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 411,104 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 819,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $456.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $240.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The purchase prices were between $62.92 and $73.71, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 261,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1124.17%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 36.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $23.91 and $29.73, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Sand Hill Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.
