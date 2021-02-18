Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC Buys Tractor Supply Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Humana Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Investment company Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tractor Supply Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Humana Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Prologis Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSCO, GS, IVE, PLD, GOLD, SIRI, LMT, IJJ, AOM, CBOE, RMD, GDX, POOL, TER, DHR, FDN, ZBRA, CRL, SITE, PFF, TSLA, FEM, ADSK, XOM, SCHM, PGR, CDW, CTXR,

TSCO, GS, IVE, PLD, GOLD, SIRI, LMT, IJJ, AOM, CBOE, RMD, GDX, POOL, TER, DHR, FDN, ZBRA, CRL, SITE, PFF, TSLA, FEM, ADSK, XOM, SCHM, PGR, CDW, CTXR, Added Positions: HUM, SWK, IEF, XLU, CME, JPM, GLD, QUAL, AFL, DBEM, INTC, SNE, AXP, AMZN, V, COST, IDV, VWO, ZTS, BAC, RSG, SPYG, SDY, JNJ, IVV, CSCO, SO, SPTM, SPSM, STOR, PSX, CMCSA,

HUM, SWK, IEF, XLU, CME, JPM, GLD, QUAL, AFL, DBEM, INTC, SNE, AXP, AMZN, V, COST, IDV, VWO, ZTS, BAC, RSG, SPYG, SDY, JNJ, IVV, CSCO, SO, SPTM, SPSM, STOR, PSX, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: USMV, SHY, CVS, ACWV, MTUM, VLO, QQQ, AAPL, IGSB, BSV, VXF, ACWI, VCSH, LQD, IGIB, SH, SQ, MRK, PEP, GOOGL, MSFT, ABT, IWM, JNK, YUM, EEM, HON, CVX, BND, DIS, PFE, SPLG, IEFA, T, SPXS, VEA, GOOG, TIP, XLRE, EMB, XLK, FTSM, DOCU, XLV, LNC, FLRN, KO, MSCI, PPG, VTI,

USMV, SHY, CVS, ACWV, MTUM, VLO, QQQ, AAPL, IGSB, BSV, VXF, ACWI, VCSH, LQD, IGIB, SH, SQ, MRK, PEP, GOOGL, MSFT, ABT, IWM, JNK, YUM, EEM, HON, CVX, BND, DIS, PFE, SPLG, IEFA, T, SPXS, VEA, GOOG, TIP, XLRE, EMB, XLK, FTSM, DOCU, XLV, LNC, FLRN, KO, MSCI, PPG, VTI, Sold Out: PCY, PNC, IQLT, EFAV, HEFA, TJX, IMMU, AOK, EEMV, MINT, IEMG, XSLV, AGG, IXUS, MO, SYK, WBA, BAB, ADI, FLIR, BABA, SHYG, HD, MSI, BMY, MBB, CMBS, UNP, W, SPYD, ABC, VTRS,

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 121,073 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 66,633 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,752 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.84% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 62,684 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 74,181 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.92. The stock is now traded at around $171.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 45,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $309.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 18,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 35,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 45,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 181,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15. The stock is now traded at around $6.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 496,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 129.60%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.38. The stock is now traded at around $378.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 20,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 116.15%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 135.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 147.76%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $28.97.

Wealth Advisory Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.