United Bank Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, Norbord Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Norbord Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank . As of 2020Q4, United Bank owns 165 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWB, LQD, VYM, PYPL, ITA, ACN, XLK, INTU, HYG, PDBC, WMT, YUM, STZ, VRSK, CME, RWR, DOW, RSG, BRK.A, GRMN, XYL, LIN, MDU, TRV, XLU, MCHP, SCZ, FCNCA, CTVA, CVS, BX,

IWB, LQD, VYM, PYPL, ITA, ACN, XLK, INTU, HYG, PDBC, WMT, YUM, STZ, VRSK, CME, RWR, DOW, RSG, BRK.A, GRMN, XYL, LIN, MDU, TRV, XLU, MCHP, SCZ, FCNCA, CTVA, CVS, BX, Added Positions: IWR, IEFA, AMZN, MRK, CVX, VNQ, FB, MCD, GOOGL, CSCO, IWM, IEF, AMGN, IRM, V, JNJ, VWO, DIS, IVW, ITW, HON, LOW, VZ, WM, EMR, D, HD, IBM, BMY, PG, PEP, DUK, ORCL, CAT, INTC, UPS, LLY, DE, IJH, ED, SO, T, BRK.B, USB, XOM, MMM, GIS, KO, MO, MA, RDS.A, RTX, GE, ALL,

IWR, IEFA, AMZN, MRK, CVX, VNQ, FB, MCD, GOOGL, CSCO, IWM, IEF, AMGN, IRM, V, JNJ, VWO, DIS, IVW, ITW, HON, LOW, VZ, WM, EMR, D, HD, IBM, BMY, PG, PEP, DUK, ORCL, CAT, INTC, UPS, LLY, DE, IJH, ED, SO, T, BRK.B, USB, XOM, MMM, GIS, KO, MO, MA, RDS.A, RTX, GE, ALL, Reduced Positions: IJR, UBSI, ABBV, OSB, ZBH, GLW, QUAL, SDY, AR, ABT, DVYE, DON, IBB, GOOG, PFE, MDY, APD, NEE, VTRS,

IJR, UBSI, ABBV, OSB, ZBH, GLW, QUAL, SDY, AR, ABT, DVYE, DON, IBB, GOOG, PFE, MDY, APD, NEE, VTRS, Sold Out: BUD, UNH, JCAP, BABA, BAH,

For the details of UNITED BANK 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank+/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 673,161 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 264,916 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,826 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) - 1,010,631 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,911 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

United Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 296.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 56.72%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 236.78%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Bank sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

United Bank sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55.

United Bank sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

United Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

United Bank sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.07.