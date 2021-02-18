>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

United Bank Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, Norbord Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: IWR -0.6% IEFA -0.51% AMZN +0.59% VNQ -0.43% FB -1.53% IWM -1.55% IWB -0.48% LQD -0.19% PYPL -2.15% ITA -1.33% VYM -0.4% XLK -0.49%

Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Norbord Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank . As of 2020Q4, United Bank owns 165 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED BANK 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED BANK
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 673,161 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
  2. Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 264,916 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,826 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  4. United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) - 1,010,631 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,911 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

United Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

United Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

United Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

United Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

United Bank initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)

United Bank initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $73.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 296.06%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

United Bank added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

United Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 56.72%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

United Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 236.78%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

United Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

United Bank sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

United Bank sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55.

Sold Out: Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

United Bank sold out a holding in Jernigan Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $17.13 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

United Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

United Bank sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED BANK . Also check out:

1. UNITED BANK 's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED BANK 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED BANK 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED BANK keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)