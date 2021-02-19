Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys BlackRock Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Newmont Corp, Citrix Systems Inc

Investment company Orleans Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Caterpillar Inc, Target Corp, Phillips 66, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Newmont Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Waste Management Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orleans Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Orleans Capital Management Corp owns 71 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLK, BUD, CAT, PYPL, JCI,

BLK, BUD, CAT, PYPL, JCI, Added Positions: XLK, TGT, PSX, GS, SMH, PEP, VGT, RTX, CVX, IHI, XBI, XLY, ABBV, TSCO, XLI, SPDW,

XLK, TGT, PSX, GS, SMH, PEP, VGT, RTX, CVX, IHI, XBI, XLY, ABBV, TSCO, XLI, SPDW, Reduced Positions: D, WM, MDLZ, AMT, PGR, BMY, T, PLD, HD, NEE, AAPL, MSI, COST, MA, PG, VZ, JPM, UNP, MSFT, KO, VNQ, MCHP, EPD, XLV, DUK, BAC, AMZN, APD, USB, LMT, UNH, EMR, BTO, VUG, XLP, VTI, GLD,

D, WM, MDLZ, AMT, PGR, BMY, T, PLD, HD, NEE, AAPL, MSI, COST, MA, PG, VZ, JPM, UNP, MSFT, KO, VNQ, MCHP, EPD, XLV, DUK, BAC, AMZN, APD, USB, LMT, UNH, EMR, BTO, VUG, XLP, VTI, GLD, Sold Out: NEM, CTXS, EDV, MRK, CPB,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,297 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 47,964 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,134 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 20,356 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 32,510 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $710.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $71.5, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $209.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $286.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $188.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 91.06%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 19,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $315.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $253.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 77.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.32.