Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Vaxart Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Plug Power Inc

Investment company Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NantKwest Inc, sells Vaxart Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Plug Power Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, VTIP, NK, SLQD, XLF, BAB, AEP, XLP, BABA, BNGO, RIDE, CHEK,

VXUS, VTIP, NK, SLQD, XLF, BAB, AEP, XLP, BABA, BNGO, RIDE, CHEK, Added Positions: VTI, SCHD, IVV, IQLT, EFA, BSCM, VDC, IJR, IEFA, DGRO, MCD, PM, XLV, VBK, IEMG, SYK, BOTZ, T, SBUX, PG, GLD, IWP, VZ, COF, KO, CMCSA, DUK, PFE, ABBV, HON, COST, MS, PEP, BA, V,

VTI, SCHD, IVV, IQLT, EFA, BSCM, VDC, IJR, IEFA, DGRO, MCD, PM, XLV, VBK, IEMG, SYK, BOTZ, T, SBUX, PG, GLD, IWP, VZ, COF, KO, CMCSA, DUK, PFE, ABBV, HON, COST, MS, PEP, BA, V, Reduced Positions: IWF, AMZN, AAPL, GOVT, MSFT, MMM, JNJ, PYPL, WMT, BDX, XOM, IAU, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, CVX, TSM, TROW, NVAX, NKE, MRK, EZM, IWD, JPM, BSCL, MDLZ, LPX, IBM, GE, F, EXC, EMR, D, CSCO, MO,

IWF, AMZN, AAPL, GOVT, MSFT, MMM, JNJ, PYPL, WMT, BDX, XOM, IAU, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, CVX, TSM, TROW, NVAX, NKE, MRK, EZM, IWD, JPM, BSCL, MDLZ, LPX, IBM, GE, F, EXC, EMR, D, CSCO, MO, Sold Out: VXRT, PTON, PLUG, TMO, FNB, SNDL,

For the details of Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 832,275 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 102,187 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 64,765 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,433 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 59,425 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in NantKwest Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.41%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 30,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.92%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $7.71.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.54 and $2.95, with an estimated average price of $1.2.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC still held 29,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Strategic Wealth Management Group, LLC still held 1,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.