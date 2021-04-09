Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc Buys PennyMac Financial Services Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PennyMac Financial Services Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Facebook Inc, Lincoln National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFSI, BHF, IVOL, PRU, OPEN, FDX, MNST, NEE, CAT, JAMF, JAMF, VOYA, CRM, ABT, XLE, HON, CSCO, VVV, QTEC, UTF, ETSY, MCD, ATAX,

PFSI, BHF, IVOL, PRU, OPEN, FDX, MNST, NEE, CAT, JAMF, JAMF, VOYA, CRM, ABT, XLE, HON, CSCO, VVV, QTEC, UTF, ETSY, MCD, ATAX, Added Positions: DVY, IJR, IJH, VWO, VEU, AYX, AAIC, MSFT, NRZ, TTI, GOOGL, LOW, IBM, NUV, VST, JNJ, SBUX, CSTM, CHMI, DIS, DELL, OXLC, BX, NMI, SYK, TMO, VRP, EQH, GPMT, V, CVX, XOM, TFC, BMY, F, HD, NLY, GPN, EFX, FXH, FXL, DUK, TPVG, THQ,

DVY, IJR, IJH, VWO, VEU, AYX, AAIC, MSFT, NRZ, TTI, GOOGL, LOW, IBM, NUV, VST, JNJ, SBUX, CSTM, CHMI, DIS, DELL, OXLC, BX, NMI, SYK, TMO, VRP, EQH, GPMT, V, CVX, XOM, TFC, BMY, F, HD, NLY, GPN, EFX, FXH, FXL, DUK, TPVG, THQ, Reduced Positions: COOP, FB, COMM, EPD, IVV, T, CACI, TWO, NHI, CBRL, ZI, UNH, GOOG, AMZN, VIG, FMB, PNFP, MU, COTY, TRTX, ABBV, ASAN, FXU, IWM, ATO, TLND,

COOP, FB, COMM, EPD, IVV, T, CACI, TWO, NHI, CBRL, ZI, UNH, GOOG, AMZN, VIG, FMB, PNFP, MU, COTY, TRTX, ABBV, ASAN, FXU, IWM, ATO, TLND, Sold Out: CI, VZ, LNC, QCOM, BABA, LADR, NOK, ISD,

For the details of WILEY BROS.-AINTREE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wiley+bros.-aintree+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 101,135 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 40,696 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,084 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 95,366 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.22% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 80,659 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.22 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $94.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 78.66%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 209.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $85.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.94. The stock is now traded at around $3.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 220,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc by 181.82%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $2.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 92,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2270.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Wiley Bros.-aintree Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.88.