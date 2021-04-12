Addison Capital Co Buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Seagen Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Addison Capital Co (Current Portfolio) buys Rent-A-Center Inc, Seagen Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Applied Materials Inc, sells Seagen Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust, Barrick Gold Corp, Black Hills Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Addison Capital Co. As of 2021Q1, Addison Capital Co owns 112 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RCII, SGEN, IFF, EPD, AMAT, SLYV, EA, NVDA, DKNG, NVT,

RCII, SGEN, IFF, EPD, AMAT, SLYV, EA, NVDA, DKNG, NVT, Added Positions: PEP, AAPL, MSFT, MDLZ, QCOM, WTRG, FMC, TOTL, MRK, OCFC, VCSH, SCHP, BLV, DOW, VZ, ADBE, BOND, ICF, LTPZ, HD, D, BDX,

PEP, AAPL, MSFT, MDLZ, QCOM, WTRG, FMC, TOTL, MRK, OCFC, VCSH, SCHP, BLV, DOW, VZ, ADBE, BOND, ICF, LTPZ, HD, D, BDX, Reduced Positions: DD, JPM, PGC, AMZN, CCL, GLD, SPOT, SQ, PFN, IWM, HUBS, ZEN, MMM, ROK, PTC, HAIN, DLR, DAL, NFBK, BSV, BA, WIP,

DD, JPM, PGC, AMZN, CCL, GLD, SPOT, SQ, PFN, IWM, HUBS, ZEN, MMM, ROK, PTC, HAIN, DLR, DAL, NFBK, BSV, BA, WIP, Sold Out: SGT, BFK, GOLD, BKH,

For the details of Addison Capital Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/addison+capital+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 191,916 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Sea Ltd (SE) - 57,865 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 34,124 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 47,740 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 112,205 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 82,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $142.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Addison Capital Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $14.97.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Black Hills Corp. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14.