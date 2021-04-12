Acropolis Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Capital One Financial Corp

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Acropolis Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, International Paper Co, Target Corp, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Emerson Electric Co, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Acropolis Investment Management, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $974 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RTX, VBR, F, WBA, SPYG,
- Added Positions: BND, VMBS, IEI, IMTM, VOO, VUG, VEA, VBK, TGT, IP, AAPL, EXC, PFG, IJT, ALL, FB, MS, SNA, EBAY, LYB, OMC, ORLY, CDW, SPY, MSFT, LOW, KMB, JPM, MUB, AGG, VIG, TIP, DIS, WMT, VZ, UHS, ROK, ACN, INTC, XOM, JNJ, EL, KR, MAS, CMCSA, PEP, CVX, DGX, MMM, VEU, COP, CMI, AEE, EW, VTV, ESGU, J, TRV, EEM, SHOP, NVDA, ABBV, NFLX, TSLA, PFE, PG, SO,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, VNQ, VB, VO, SCZ, VV, IEFA, IWC, EFA, IVE, IWM, USRT, COF, EMR, VLO, IEMG, TXN, XLK, MPC, NKE, IWR, MBB, IWF, ICF, MCHI, PSX, AXP, V, BRK.B, BMY, HD, WFC, SYY, SBUX, IYR, T, JPST, DE, KO, SCHE, CERN, SDY, CVS, BG, BAC, IYH, GD, IBM, MCD, NSC, QCOM, TROW, USB, EPP, DSI, BIL, OTIS, SQ, BABA,
- Sold Out: CSX, IIPR,
For the details of Acropolis Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acropolis+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Acropolis Investment Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 500,605 shares, 18.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,385,984 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.99%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,958,900 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 753,698 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 308,888 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 348.08%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 47,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.94%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $272.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.49%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $280.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in International Paper Co by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 161.63%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Acropolis Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07.
