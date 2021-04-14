Vivid Financial Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor De

Investment company Vivid Financial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Chevron Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivid Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vivid Financial Management, Inc. owns 137 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EFV, SCHA, MTUM, IGLB, ABNB, XLE, ZM, CAH, PEN, ROKU, NX, FTDR, MCD, BILL, CURI, BCO, SNBR, MWK, SYNA, CMPS, RTX, CSCO, SPY, CEVA,
- Added Positions: GOVT, CVX, IYJ, EWA, VLUE, VUG, MSFT, UNP, LMT, HD, MELI, SHOP, PEP, FTEC, TSLA, TEAM, PINS, CRSP, CRWD, CRM, DOCU, TTD, FOUR, HUBS, APPN, MITK, TGT, QCOM, COST, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: SPIB, IGSB, RODM, SIZE, USMV, IHI, SPLG, SHYG, WMT, NET, ESGU, LMND, MBB, EFG, ALRM, CRNC, VTV, U, FLGT, IEF, RDFN, CDNS, WIX, SQM, AAPL, ADNT, V, IYW, BRK.B, FVRR, QRVO, ETSY, LITE, ITOT, ZBRA, BAC, VOO, NFLX, QQQ, SRE, FDN, MA, PYPL, MRK, CCI, ACWV, VGT, AZUL,
- Sold Out: FBND, FIXD, SPTL, CHWY, SPT, AMED, FSLY, MGM, QYLD, TRUP, AGG, TJX, GWRE,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 259,965 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 437,667 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 481,955 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 105,077 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 83,837 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 148,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 49,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 21,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 46,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 72.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $109.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 59.10%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 38.91%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1563.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.16 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $53.13.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Vivid Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46.
