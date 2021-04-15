Iowa State Bank Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Iowa State Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2021Q1, Iowa State Bank owns 112 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRU, IBM, BBY, EBAY,

PRU, IBM, BBY, EBAY, Added Positions: PGX, CVX, IJH, DOW, MCD, EXC, PFE, CWI, T, V, CTSH, IJR, USMV, INTC, XOM, DLR, GILD, MET, WBA, AMZN, AMGN, PEP, CSCO, AMT, CMCSA, CAH, FB, EOG, ORCL, PG, TWTR, ICE, JPM, QQQ, MAS, ECL, CVS, BMY, QCRH,

PGX, CVX, IJH, DOW, MCD, EXC, PFE, CWI, T, V, CTSH, IJR, USMV, INTC, XOM, DLR, GILD, MET, WBA, AMZN, AMGN, PEP, CSCO, AMT, CMCSA, CAH, FB, EOG, ORCL, PG, TWTR, ICE, JPM, QQQ, MAS, ECL, CVS, BMY, QCRH, Reduced Positions: AAPL, D, PFG, CRM, VIAC, ABC, JNJ, MSFT, BLK, SYY, QCOM, VZ, ABT, USB, ABBV, DUK, LOW, XLV, ITW, SO, ETN, MRK, XLE, ED, AGG, CASY, YUM, XLK, SPY, SPYG, GOOGL, CHE, CAT, WFC, MDP, IVOO, IVV, IWM, CSX, LLY, GE, PAYX, HSY, HD,

AAPL, D, PFG, CRM, VIAC, ABC, JNJ, MSFT, BLK, SYY, QCOM, VZ, ABT, USB, ABBV, DUK, LOW, XLV, ITW, SO, ETN, MRK, XLE, ED, AGG, CASY, YUM, XLK, SPY, SPYG, GOOGL, CHE, CAT, WFC, MDP, IVOO, IVV, IWM, CSX, LLY, GE, PAYX, HSY, HD, Sold Out: ALXN, KO, GSK, PM, XLY, HBIA, BDX, SAN,

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,634 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 817,302 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,132 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,437 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,748 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $97.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 52,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $132.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 15,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $119.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 817,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 54,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Hills Bancorp. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $64, with an estimated average price of $62.38.