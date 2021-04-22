>
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Target Corp, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: LVS -4% LCII +0.35% DIS -0.19% UNH -0.57% QQQ -1.21% TGT -0.58% SNA +1.37% NFLX -0.02% VRP -0.12% CDNS -1.02% EWJ +0.18%

Investment company Cottage Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Target Corp, Snap-on Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells Blackstone Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cottage Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cottage Street Advisors LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cottage Street Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,437 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 57,707 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 65,294 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,821 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,962 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $240.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 41,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.



