Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Target Corp, Sells Blackstone Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Cottage Street Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Target Corp, Snap-on Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells Blackstone Group Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Applied Materials Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cottage Street Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cottage Street Advisors LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNH, QQQ, TGT, SNA, NFLX, VRP, SPY, TDOC, ZM, NVDA, PG, TSN, OSK, SVMK, INTC, XLK, ROK,

UNH, QQQ, TGT, SNA, NFLX, VRP, SPY, TDOC, ZM, NVDA, PG, TSN, OSK, SVMK, INTC, XLK, ROK, Added Positions: LVS, LCII, DIS, IWM, ADBE, SBUX, BLK, IJS, SPSB, ABBV, APD, BMY,

LVS, LCII, DIS, IWM, ADBE, SBUX, BLK, IJS, SPSB, ABBV, APD, BMY, Reduced Positions: BX, AMAT, GOOG, CRM, MSFT, MINT, IJT, FB, MMP, HD, MOH, IJH, BABA, FRC, JPM, DAR, GOOGL, AMT, IGSB, JNJ, AFL, V, TXN, SYK, PYPL, SONY,

BX, AMAT, GOOG, CRM, MSFT, MINT, IJT, FB, MMP, HD, MOH, IJH, BABA, FRC, JPM, DAR, GOOGL, AMT, IGSB, JNJ, AFL, V, TXN, SYK, PYPL, SONY, Sold Out: CDNS, EWJ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,437 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 57,707 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 65,294 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,821 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,962 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $396.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 5,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $205.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $240.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 41,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 55.39%. The purchase prices were between $126.3 and $152.96, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36.

Cottage Street Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.