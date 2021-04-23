F3Logic, LLC Buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Investment company F3Logic, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Nucor Corp, People's United Financial Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, S&P Global Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F3Logic, LLC. As of 2021Q1, F3Logic, LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTWO, VONV, NUE, SYY, PBCT, BEN, WST, VOO, NEE, OXY, EFV, ADP, DES, WBA, FRT, BNDX, AFL, VFC, ESS, MRK, IJS, GOOG, GOOGL, FVD, FFTY, PFC, GIS, BIDU, IYF, IXN, IHI, ESGU, AAL, NOW, MPC, DP2, NOK, GOL, ZIXI, SBS,

VTWO, VONV, NUE, SYY, PBCT, BEN, WST, VOO, NEE, OXY, EFV, ADP, DES, WBA, FRT, BNDX, AFL, VFC, ESS, MRK, IJS, GOOG, GOOGL, FVD, FFTY, PFC, GIS, BIDU, IYF, IXN, IHI, ESGU, AAL, NOW, MPC, DP2, NOK, GOL, ZIXI, SBS, Added Positions: AGG, IVE, XOM, CVX, ADM, PPG, EMR, AOS, PNR, ABT, CAT, ALB, AMCR, LEG, EXPD, GWW, GPC, LOW, ARKK, FMX, PM, KOF, MMM, ISTB, PTLC, TQQQ, JNJ, OMAB, BA, ABEV, DGRO, IVV, CWB, FB, VZ, XPEL, VXF, VTV, USMV, AAPL, IYW, IYG, XEL, ASR, JQC, MO, MCK, IVOO, CVS, CCL, DE, IJR, BAC, HYMB, MU, MUB, POOL, GLD, BUD, LH,

AGG, IVE, XOM, CVX, ADM, PPG, EMR, AOS, PNR, ABT, CAT, ALB, AMCR, LEG, EXPD, GWW, GPC, LOW, ARKK, FMX, PM, KOF, MMM, ISTB, PTLC, TQQQ, JNJ, OMAB, BA, ABEV, DGRO, IVV, CWB, FB, VZ, XPEL, VXF, VTV, USMV, AAPL, IYW, IYG, XEL, ASR, JQC, MO, MCK, IVOO, CVS, CCL, DE, IJR, BAC, HYMB, MU, MUB, POOL, GLD, BUD, LH, Reduced Positions: IUSG, MTUM, VBK, IEMG, IWN, VBR, SPGI, APD, MKC, MCD, ROP, PG, ECL, ROST, BF.B, CL, WMT, PEP, KO, MDT, O, KMB, CB, CINF, ATO, RTX, T, IVOL, NIO, VUG, BSV, TGT, IUSB, XLB, DLTR, XLF, SHW, XLK, LIN, CTAS, XLI, XLC, SQ, VB, XLE, XLY, SWK, VTI, D, SPY, VEA, XLV, DOV, XLP, XLRE, AMZN, UPRO, PLUG, ITW, MP, ABBV, IVR, IJH, SPLV, IVW, MSFT, VCSH, XLU, EFG, FSKR, AMGN, VCIT, DCI, EQC, HD, CAG, FMAO, MJ, CIM, DG, JPM, ITB, IBB, DIS, DOCU, SPAB, BND, ZM, VYM, A, FSK, X, COST, AOR, TMO, DVY, SNPS, IYH, HBAN, QQQ,

IUSG, MTUM, VBK, IEMG, IWN, VBR, SPGI, APD, MKC, MCD, ROP, PG, ECL, ROST, BF.B, CL, WMT, PEP, KO, MDT, O, KMB, CB, CINF, ATO, RTX, T, IVOL, NIO, VUG, BSV, TGT, IUSB, XLB, DLTR, XLF, SHW, XLK, LIN, CTAS, XLI, XLC, SQ, VB, XLE, XLY, SWK, VTI, D, SPY, VEA, XLV, DOV, XLP, XLRE, AMZN, UPRO, PLUG, ITW, MP, ABBV, IVR, IJH, SPLV, IVW, MSFT, VCSH, XLU, EFG, FSKR, AMGN, VCIT, DCI, EQC, HD, CAG, FMAO, MJ, CIM, DG, JPM, ITB, IBB, DIS, DOCU, SPAB, BND, ZM, VYM, A, FSK, X, COST, AOR, TMO, DVY, SNPS, IYH, HBAN, QQQ, Sold Out: VWO, PAC, JKL, IWM, BIV, VGSH, IAA, CARR, OTIS, VEU, AOM, SGEN, AKAM, TWTR, IEI, ULTA, SPSB, VOE, DXCM, MARA, DPW,

For the details of F3Logic, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/f3logic%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 654,798 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.61% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 483,036 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 111,961 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.61% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 100,568 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.58% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 85,686 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.66%

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $133.71, with an estimated average price of $126.44. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 24,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 116,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 26,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 70,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.58%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 100,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 242.64%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 53,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 447.04%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 448.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 563.14%. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $174.664200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 597.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $98.69 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $106.37.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.19 and $177.27, with an estimated average price of $158.24.

F3Logic, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.