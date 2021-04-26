Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys QuickLogic Corp, Splunk Inc, Wix.com, Sells Vuzix Corporation, Arista Networks Inc, QuickLogic Corp

San Luis Obispo, CA, based Investment company Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys QuickLogic Corp, Splunk Inc, Wix.com, Coupa Software Inc, CyberArk Software, sells Vuzix Corporation, Arista Networks Inc, QuickLogic Corp, B&G Foods Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUIK, CLPT, BWAY, GCMG, MKC,

QUIK, CLPT, BWAY, GCMG, MKC, Added Positions: SPLK, WIX, COUP, CYBR, NICE, CMCSA, AUDC, RDWR, SILC, CGEN, RDCM, RPAY, NLY, IRT, MAIN, KNOP, JKHY, FLO, PBA, POOL, QCOM, SYK, TRP, WSO, DLR, ARCC, ARE, ARI, AXP, BMY, CCI, CHRW, CMO, COR, HTGC, DPZ, EQIX, EXR, FAST, FHI, ABBV, HD, HR,

SPLK, WIX, COUP, CYBR, NICE, CMCSA, AUDC, RDWR, SILC, CGEN, RDCM, RPAY, NLY, IRT, MAIN, KNOP, JKHY, FLO, PBA, POOL, QCOM, SYK, TRP, WSO, DLR, ARCC, ARE, ARI, AXP, BMY, CCI, CHRW, CMO, COR, HTGC, DPZ, EQIX, EXR, FAST, FHI, ABBV, HD, HR, Reduced Positions: VUZI, NNDM, FPI, AKTS, KRNT, FVRR, PI, CDXS, BOOT, NVEE, AIRG, EBIX, GDYN, GKOS, MPWR, APYX, PSTG, TTEC, TWLO,

VUZI, NNDM, FPI, AKTS, KRNT, FVRR, PI, CDXS, BOOT, NVEE, AIRG, EBIX, GDYN, GKOS, MPWR, APYX, PSTG, TTEC, TWLO, Sold Out: ANET, QKL1, BGS, VZ, T,

For the details of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor+frigon+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 118,973 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 46,634 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% InMode Ltd (INMD) - 133,803 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) - 351,293 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.8% Impinj Inc (PI) - 137,995 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QuickLogic Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 650,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $29, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 55,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BrainsWay Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 129,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 91,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 85.46%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $296.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $143.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 47,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $268.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 16,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 61.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in QuickLogic Corp. The sale prices were between $2.86 and $8.05, with an estimated average price of $4.9.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.