Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys First Republic Bank, AutoZone Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells BlackRock Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Investment company Cordatus Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Republic Bank, AutoZone Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Devon Energy Corp, sells BlackRock Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, , Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FRC, AZO, IVOL, DVN, ZM, DKNG, ALB, WYNN, MUR, ROKU, FVRR, SPOT, SCHD, SPG, SPGI, EXPD, HD, MUB,

FRC, AZO, IVOL, DVN, ZM, DKNG, ALB, WYNN, MUR, ROKU, FVRR, SPOT, SCHD, SPG, SPGI, EXPD, HD, MUB, Added Positions: SUB, VCIT, VCSH, BKLN, DQ, VWOB, PFF, JNK, VGSH, HOLX, CVX, BABA, SE, STNE, SHOP, HZNP, MELI, TSM, LULU, SONY, JD, ASML, ADP, CTXS, CHRW, SEDG, BUD, MDT, VTWO, SYY, V, MA, UNH, ZLAB, NXPI, ABT, JNJ, NFLX, ATO, LUV, NEE, PG, MCD, SQ, CMCSA, AMT, PEP, JPM, BDX, BAC, AGG, AMD, FSLR, AFL, DXCM, T, NKE, JCI, ITW, CB, AMGN, CL, ACN, CVNA, ETSY, CSCO, TSLA, LHX, VFC, RTX, LIN, PAYX, NVS, ES, FDS,

SUB, VCIT, VCSH, BKLN, DQ, VWOB, PFF, JNK, VGSH, HOLX, CVX, BABA, SE, STNE, SHOP, HZNP, MELI, TSM, LULU, SONY, JD, ASML, ADP, CTXS, CHRW, SEDG, BUD, MDT, VTWO, SYY, V, MA, UNH, ZLAB, NXPI, ABT, JNJ, NFLX, ATO, LUV, NEE, PG, MCD, SQ, CMCSA, AMT, PEP, JPM, BDX, BAC, AGG, AMD, FSLR, AFL, DXCM, T, NKE, JCI, ITW, CB, AMGN, CL, ACN, CVNA, ETSY, CSCO, TSLA, LHX, VFC, RTX, LIN, PAYX, NVS, ES, FDS, Reduced Positions: BLK, APD, FCX, KBH, BILI, ATVI, ZBH, LMT, PYPL, ALGN, ENPH, MSFT, GOOG, FANG, EMR, CRM, CDNS, OKTA, FB, AMZN, KIM, USMV, VONG, ALLY, UPS, BYD, TPX, CLX, CASY, IWP, ADS, QQQ, IWO, IWR,

BLK, APD, FCX, KBH, BILI, ATVI, ZBH, LMT, PYPL, ALGN, ENPH, MSFT, GOOG, FANG, EMR, CRM, CDNS, OKTA, FB, AMZN, KIM, USMV, VONG, ALLY, UPS, BYD, TPX, CLX, CASY, IWP, ADS, QQQ, IWO, IWR, Sold Out: MNST, WPX, TDOC, FSLY, CARR, WSM, VONE, WM, K,

For the details of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cordatus+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,575 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,152 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,937 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,423 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 7,997 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $182.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 18,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1454.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.470100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 84,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $331.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 236.61%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 21,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 192,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.667400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 51.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $86.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.