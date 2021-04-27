Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Corning Inc, Celanese Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, FormFactor Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, Corning Inc, Celanese Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, FormFactor Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PTF, GLW, CE, ODFL, AVY, MU, TPX, XPO, ABT, BMY, SYKE, COWN, WMS, D,

PTF, GLW, CE, ODFL, AVY, MU, TPX, XPO, ABT, BMY, SYKE, COWN, WMS, D, Added Positions: AAPL, XOM, IBM, CVX, MMM, BND, MO, GILD, AVGO, QAI, PFF, VCSH, T, VZ, BNDX, IEFA, IEP, TMO, CSCO, BRK.B,

AAPL, XOM, IBM, CVX, MMM, BND, MO, GILD, AVGO, QAI, PFF, VCSH, T, VZ, BNDX, IEFA, IEP, TMO, CSCO, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: ABBV, PFSI, MRK, CVS, GE, FNI, JPST, CMCSA,

ABBV, PFSI, MRK, CVS, GE, FNI, JPST, CMCSA, Sold Out: CWB, FORM, RTX, GNRC, QCOM, SPWR, SMG, TTEC, BX, GGG, ENZL, TREX, QDEL, AMD, ORLY, BSV, DHS, RESN,

For the details of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+harbor+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 140,599 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,999 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 124,339 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 145,769 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) - 56,473 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.68 and $172.99, with an estimated average price of $150.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 56,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 105,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $157.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 29,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $253.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 18,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $200.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 22,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 47,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 671.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 31,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 90,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $24.74 and $54.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.