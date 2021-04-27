Logo
Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Vir Biotechnology Inc, Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hood River, OR, based Investment company Northside Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vir Biotechnology Inc, Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Datadog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northside Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Northside Capital Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northside Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northside+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northside Capital Management, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 270,483 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
  2. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 646,071 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 250,437 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  4. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 421,717 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 151,453 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northside Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

