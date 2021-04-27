Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Vir Biotechnology Inc, Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Spotify Technology SA, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: VIR, SNOW, EFA, MMC, TGT, TME, TFC,

VIR, SNOW, EFA, MMC, TGT, TME, TFC, Added Positions: UBER, SPY, GLD, GOOG, BMY, LOW, MRK, NVDA, RTX, UNP,

UBER, SPY, GLD, GOOG, BMY, LOW, MRK, NVDA, RTX, UNP, Reduced Positions: FB, SPOT, DVY, ACWI, AAPL, JPM, DDOG, TSI, MSFT, VYM, BGR, COST, MMM, DIS, GIS, KO, SPHD, ORCL, VZ, WMT, WFC, GILD, CSCO, CVX, BAC, T, ABBV, INTC, K, XOM, COP, PSX, AXP,

FB, SPOT, DVY, ACWI, AAPL, JPM, DDOG, TSI, MSFT, VYM, BGR, COST, MMM, DIS, GIS, KO, SPHD, ORCL, VZ, WMT, WFC, GILD, CSCO, CVX, BAC, T, ABBV, INTC, K, XOM, COP, PSX, AXP, Sold Out: AMZN, PNC, KSS, CMG, PFE, MDB,

Hood River, OR, based Investment company Northside Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vir Biotechnology Inc, Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells Spotify Technology SA, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Amazon.com Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Datadog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northside Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Northside Capital Management, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northside Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northside+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 270,483 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 646,071 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 250,437 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 421,717 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 151,453 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $238.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $57.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.