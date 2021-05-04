High Note Wealth, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: EMQQ, BND, FFIV, SNBR, BSX, TGT,
- Added Positions: ESGE, AMZN, XLB, VGIT, SCHP, GOOGL, UNH, AAPL, XLP, LQD, CRM, HD, XLV, DBEF, WMT, CCI, DLR, XLC, SHY, COR, BIIB, IEF, TRV, BNDX, BABA, MCD, DPZ, ABBV, MSFT, LUMN, SAP, FMB, CI, CTXS, UNP, SHM,
- Reduced Positions: XLU, TRI, INTC, K, VUG, IJH,
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 287,927 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 349,712 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.63%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 102,944 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 166,902 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 323,866 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.043700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 47,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $109.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.293600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 349,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.
