High Note Wealth, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: EMQQ, BND, FFIV, SNBR, BSX, TGT,

EMQQ, BND, FFIV, SNBR, BSX, TGT, Added Positions: ESGE, AMZN, XLB, VGIT, SCHP, GOOGL, UNH, AAPL, XLP, LQD, CRM, HD, XLV, DBEF, WMT, CCI, DLR, XLC, SHY, COR, BIIB, IEF, TRV, BNDX, BABA, MCD, DPZ, ABBV, MSFT, LUMN, SAP, FMB, CI, CTXS, UNP, SHM,

ESGE, AMZN, XLB, VGIT, SCHP, GOOGL, UNH, AAPL, XLP, LQD, CRM, HD, XLV, DBEF, WMT, CCI, DLR, XLC, SHY, COR, BIIB, IEF, TRV, BNDX, BABA, MCD, DPZ, ABBV, MSFT, LUMN, SAP, FMB, CI, CTXS, UNP, SHM, Reduced Positions: XLU, TRI, INTC, K, VUG, IJH,

Investment company High Note Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Note Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, High Note Wealth, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of High Note Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+note+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 287,927 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 349,712 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.63% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 102,944 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 166,902 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 323,866 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.043700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 47,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $109.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.293600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 349,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.