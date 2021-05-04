Logo
High Note Wealth, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company High Note Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, F5 Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Note Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, High Note Wealth, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of High Note Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+note+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of High Note Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 287,927 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  2. iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 349,712 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.63%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 102,944 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 166,902 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 323,866 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.043700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 47,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in F5 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $109.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $210.293600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

High Note Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 349,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

High Note Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.



