BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc

RPV, QCOM, PLTR, QUAL, DGRO, USMV, INTC, COST, REED, CVX, LIN, CG, DOW, EWJ, GSK, EIS, AB, MCHI, LYG, ABEV, HEZU, TELL, Added Positions: DIA, IWM, AMZN, DIS, BRK.B, BP, BABA, VWO, XLE, JNJ, QQQ, IWV, MDT, XLB, CRM, HD, BMY, XLV, RTX, AAXJ, EEM, CVS, BX, ITA, WFC, VZ, MRK, IGF, GOOGL, TEF,

DIA, IWM, AMZN, DIS, BRK.B, BP, BABA, VWO, XLE, JNJ, QQQ, IWV, MDT, XLB, CRM, HD, BMY, XLV, RTX, AAXJ, EEM, CVS, BX, ITA, WFC, VZ, MRK, IGF, GOOGL, TEF, Reduced Positions: IBB, ESTA, AAPL, PPA, MSFT, NKE, FB, PYPL, NVDA, BA, CTAS, BLK, XLI, EWY, UNH, UNP, UL, MCD, BAC, GOOG, GE, DE,

IBB, ESTA, AAPL, PPA, MSFT, NKE, FB, PYPL, NVDA, BA, CTAS, BLK, XLI, EWY, UNH, UNP, UL, MCD, BAC, GOOG, GE, DE, Sold Out: GLD, DBA, PG, GDX,

Investment company BigSur Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BigSur Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, BigSur Wealth Management LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,244 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,500 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 145,075 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 19,684 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.52%

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 60,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $342.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 19,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 366.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.19%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 114.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.