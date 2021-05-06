BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: RPV, QCOM, PLTR, QUAL, DGRO, USMV, INTC, COST, REED, CVX, LIN, CG, DOW, EWJ, GSK, EIS, AB, MCHI, LYG, ABEV, HEZU, TELL,
- Added Positions: DIA, IWM, AMZN, DIS, BRK.B, BP, BABA, VWO, XLE, JNJ, QQQ, IWV, MDT, XLB, CRM, HD, BMY, XLV, RTX, AAXJ, EEM, CVS, BX, ITA, WFC, VZ, MRK, IGF, GOOGL, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: IBB, ESTA, AAPL, PPA, MSFT, NKE, FB, PYPL, NVDA, BA, CTAS, BLK, XLI, EWY, UNH, UNP, UL, MCD, BAC, GOOG, GE, DE,
- Sold Out: GLD, DBA, PG, GDX,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,244 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,500 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 145,075 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 19,684 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.52%
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 60,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $342.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 19,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 366.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.19%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BP PLC (BP)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BP PLC by 114.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
