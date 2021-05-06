Logo
Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Tesla Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Noesis Capital Mangement Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Tesla Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Intel Corp, Accenture PLC, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. As of 2021Q1, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 122 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/noesis+capital+mangement+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 147,112 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,356 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 145,969 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 70,285 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 88,969 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $93.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 112,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $655.500800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.452400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 67,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider