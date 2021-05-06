Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Royal Caribbean Group, Tesla Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Intel Corp

New Purchases: KOPN, SI, RSP, BAC, CVX, ARKK, BP, BA, C, FDX, GILT, TGT, WMT, IEFA, VTV,

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Caribbean Group, Tesla Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Intel Corp, Accenture PLC, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. As of 2021Q1, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 122 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 147,112 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,356 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Nike Inc (NKE) - 145,969 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 70,285 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 88,969 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Kopin Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $93.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 112,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $655.500800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.452400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 67,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.