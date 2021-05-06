Logo
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Long-Term Corpora

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Utica, NY, based Investment company Strategic Financial Services, Inc, (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Moderna Inc, sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Travelers Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Financial Services, Inc, owns 130 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Services, Inc,'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+services%2C+inc%2C/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Services, Inc,
  1. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 859,404 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,055,100 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 253,638 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
  4. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,741,853 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.47%
  5. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 419,090 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $833.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $285.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $362.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.177900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.



