Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Long-Term Corpora

- New Purchases: VGIT, GS, ISRG, NSC, MRNA, SCHA, SCHH, LT1B,
- Added Positions: VCSH, GVI, GLDM, VLUE, TIP, VWOB, MTUM, CNMD, TA, TMO, FLRN,
- Reduced Positions: IGM, SHM, VCLT, AAPL, VGSH, JPM, GOOG, MSFT, LRCX, XBI, QCOM, SWKS, V, NXPI, BLK, NEE, FB, HON, IWF, KLAC, MTB, PSX, UNH, USB, BKNG, ORCL, VIG, VTR, MRK, VZ, DIS, INTC, ULTA, TJX, MCK, CVX, MDT, DLTR, CTSH, UNP, PEP, PFE, CSCO, CVS, MDLZ, RTX, COHR, JNJ, ANTM, COST, VTWO, DE, PRU, CAT, NOK, NWFL, IBM, VTI, BMY, VUG, VEU, ADP, VB, SCHF, CL, CBU, GE, HD, NKE, PG,
- Sold Out: TRV, SHV, VGLT, EFAV, BA, EW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Services, Inc,
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 859,404 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,055,100 shares, 14.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 253,638 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,741,853 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.47%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 419,090 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $833.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $285.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $362.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.177900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.
