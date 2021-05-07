Logo
Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group, MINISO Group Holding, Sells Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Matthews International Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group, MINISO Group Holding, Sea, XPeng Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Frequency Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews International Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Matthews International Capital Management Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+international+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 3,218,391 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.2%
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,209,313 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.52%
  3. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,675,001 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,328,279 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 688,679 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 688,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 2,101,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 2,996,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,422,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 322,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 472,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $238.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,209,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 3,376,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 10933.33%. The purchase prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 231,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,523,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,374,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ADC Therapeutics SA by 153.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 607,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.

Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96.

Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.

Author's Avatar

insider