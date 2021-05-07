Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group, MINISO Group Holding, Sells Bilibili Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

- New Purchases: BIDU, TCOM, MNSO, QFIN, DQ, KC, ICLK, NIU, BBD,
- Added Positions: SE, XPEV, ZLAB, TAL, YSG, BGNE, ADCT, LEGN, TPTX, SDGR, YUMC, MU, INFY, VALE, HDB, ASR, RDY, BAP, YNDX,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, EDU, TSM, BEKE, NTES, BABA, CD, AVGO, BZUN, TME,
- Sold Out: EL, FREQ, MLCO, GLOB,
These are the top 5 holdings of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 3,218,391 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.2%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,209,313 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.52%
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,675,001 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,328,279 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 688,679 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $192.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 688,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 2,101,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 2,996,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,422,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 322,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.16 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 472,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $238.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,209,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 3,376,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 10933.33%. The purchase prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 231,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,523,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,374,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ADC Therapeutics SA by 153.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 607,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.Sold Out: Frequency Therapeutics Inc (FREQ)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12.Sold Out: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96.Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51.
