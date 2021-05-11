Northeast Investment Management Buys Morgan Stanley, ASML Holding NV, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: NOW, JBLU, GM, COP, MTCH, TXN, WBA, HLT, AZEK, ABNB,
- Added Positions: MS, ASML, TROW, ABB, DE, AMT, ETSY, FRC, CVX, HON, PTON, BX, WMT, VWO, CVS, ECL, NEE, CMCSA, TGT, BA, BIL, TDOC, BABA, MGK, ABBV, CAT, TSLA, CL, PFE, VTIP, EL, IBM, EXAS, GE, QQQ, VB, VEA, VYM, DKNG, DOW, CHGG, SHW, CRM, DS, NFLX, ITW, T,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, LMT, TMO, FB, GOOGL, DHR, AKAM, MMM, USB, RTX, NKE, GOOG, ABT, PG, PM, NVS, INTC, APD, MRK, CARR, AMCR, DOCU, WFC, CLX, SBUX, IFF, IDXX, ADI, VO, VEU, IWR, IWM, MDT, MTD, W, EMR, ADP, BF.A, WY, SLB, VZ, VFC, CPRT,
- Sold Out: EV, VTRS, BDX, F, SMAR,
For the details of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 886,975 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,115 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,549 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Visa Inc (V) - 304,774 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 256,519 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $481.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 983.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying