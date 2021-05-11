Northeast Investment Management Buys Morgan Stanley, ASML Holding NV, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: NOW, JBLU, GM, COP, MTCH, TXN, WBA, HLT, AZEK, ABNB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Northeast Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys Morgan Stanley, ASML Holding NV, ServiceNow Inc, Deere, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Viatris Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Northeast Investment Management owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 886,975 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,115 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,549 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Visa Inc (V) - 304,774 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 256,519 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $481.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 983.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.