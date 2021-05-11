Logo
Northeast Investment Management Buys Morgan Stanley, ASML Holding NV, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Northeast Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, ASML Holding NV, ServiceNow Inc, Deere, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Viatris Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northeast Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Northeast Investment Management owns 187 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northeast+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 886,975 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,115 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,549 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 304,774 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 256,519 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $481.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Northeast Investment Management initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $121.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 983.46%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $630.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $383.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $169.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Northeast Investment Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Northeast Investment Management sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHEAST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider