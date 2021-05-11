Logo
First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First National Bank of South Miami (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Boeing Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Synchrony Financial, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lowe's Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of South Miami. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank of South Miami owns 287 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Bank of South Miami's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+south+miami/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of South Miami
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 150,835 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 34,182 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 44,494 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.72%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,712 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.78%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 87,327 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $197.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AVITA Medical Inc (RCEL)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in AVITA Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.38 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $23.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 67,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Boeing Co by 165.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 160.00%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 129.19%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.15%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of South Miami. Also check out:

