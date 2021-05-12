Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Icon PLC, Nomad Foods, Stellantis NV, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Kohl's Corp

New Purchases: ICLR, NOMD, FCAM, UBS, SLM, WRK, APAM, BMO, KBH, OC, ACI, PFSI, FAF, IPG, MTH, TOL, C, RDN, NUS, TPH, NSIT, MAN, SYF, OTEX, EVR, VICI, DAN, MOMO, ATHM, HUYA,

Erkrath, 2M, based Investment company Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Nomad Foods, Stellantis NV, UBS Group AG, SLM Corp, sells Qurate Retail Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Kohl's Corp, Tapestry Inc, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. As of 2021Q1, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH owns 83 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $225.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 26,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 39,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 45,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 88.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Centene Corp by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.