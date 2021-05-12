Logo
Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Icon PLC, Nomad Foods, Stellantis NV, Sells Qurate Retail Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Kohl's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Erkrath, 2M, based Investment company Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Icon PLC, Nomad Foods, Stellantis NV, UBS Group AG, SLM Corp, sells Qurate Retail Inc, Western Alliance Bancorp, Kohl's Corp, Tapestry Inc, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. As of 2021Q1, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH owns 83 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lingohr+%26+partner+asset+management+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH
  1. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 3,800 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 26,700 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 39,645 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 45,021 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 4,035 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.99%
New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $225.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 26,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 39,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 45,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 88.99%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Centene Corp by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73.

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH. Also check out:

