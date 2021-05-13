Logo
Skba Capital Management Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, International Business Machines Corp, ManpowerGroup Inc, Sells Target Corp, VEREIT Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Skba Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, International Business Machines Corp, ManpowerGroup Inc, Newmont Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells Target Corp, VEREIT Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Morgan Stanley, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skba Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Skba Capital Management Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skba+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 446,595 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 186,178 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. NetApp Inc (NTAP) - 263,900 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
  4. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 351,630 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 339,560 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 313,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 72,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN)

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $104.03, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 94,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 149,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 155,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.952600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 652,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.133400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 180,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 438,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 92,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 166,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $514.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of SKBA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

