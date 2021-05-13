Skba Capital Management Llc Buys VEREIT Inc, International Business Machines Corp, ManpowerGroup Inc, Sells Target Corp, VEREIT Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co

New Purchases: VER, IBM, MAN, NEM, IFF, KHC, TPL, AXP, LH, STLD,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Skba Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys VEREIT Inc, International Business Machines Corp, ManpowerGroup Inc, Newmont Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells Target Corp, VEREIT Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Morgan Stanley, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skba Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Skba Capital Management Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American International Group Inc (AIG) - 446,595 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 186,178 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% NetApp Inc (NTAP) - 263,900 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 351,630 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 339,560 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $44.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 313,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 72,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $104.03, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 94,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 149,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 155,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.952600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 652,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.133400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 180,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 438,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 92,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 166,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $514.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.