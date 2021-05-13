Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, LKQ Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: LHX, JLL, LKQ, KMB, GTES, JOUT, SWK, UFPT,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, LKQ Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Invesco, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Olstein Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. owns 100 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 390,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 437,067 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.47% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 634,584 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.35% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 226,000 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 266,000 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $199.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 141,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 55.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $137.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $303.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 36.47%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 437,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 41.53%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 203,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 634,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 47.91%. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.