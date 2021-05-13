Logo
Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, LKQ Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Purchase, NY, based Investment company Olstein Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys L3Harris Technologies Inc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, LKQ Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Discovery Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Invesco, Tapestry Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Olstein Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. owns 100 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Robert Olstein 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+olstein/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robert Olstein
  1. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 390,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  2. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 437,067 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.47%
  3. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 634,584 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.35%
  4. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 226,000 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 266,000 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)


Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)


Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $199.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)


Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 141,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)


Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)


Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)


Olstein Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 55.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $137.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $303.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 36.47%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 437,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 41.53%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 203,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 634,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Olstein Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 47.91%. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Olstein Capital Management, L.P. still held 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robert Olstein. Also check out:


Author's Avatar

insider