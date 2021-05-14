Logo
Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys WestRock Co, Essent Group, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Wells Fargo, Synchrony Financial

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys WestRock Co, Essent Group, Mondelez International Inc, Sempra Energy, Quest Diagnostics Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Wells Fargo, Synchrony Financial, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Sarah Ketterer 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarah+ketterer/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarah Ketterer
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 4,738,901 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37%
  2. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 4,330,100 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,942,351 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 965,618 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.33%
  5. JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,819,972 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)


Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,022,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)


Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 897,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)


Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 396,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)


Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 319,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)


Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 332,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)


Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 114,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 77.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,533,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genpact Ltd (G)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,156,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2312.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 72,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 75.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,751,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2284.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $442.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 230,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 65.33%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.4%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 965,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 56.4%. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 309,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 59.03%. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.038800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 541,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 98.22%. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1310.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A)

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 43.37%. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 3,368,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 2,375,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sarah Ketterer. Also check out:


1. Sarah Ketterer's Undervalued Stocks

2. Sarah Ketterer's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Sarah Ketterer's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Sarah Ketterer keeps buying
