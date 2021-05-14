Causeway Capital Management Llc Buys WestRock Co, Essent Group, Mondelez International Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Wells Fargo, Synchrony Financial

New Purchases: WRK, MDLZ, SRE, DGX, UL, WM, RELX, FINV, TCOM, HTHT, ATHM, ZTO,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Causeway Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys WestRock Co, Essent Group, Mondelez International Inc, Sempra Energy, Quest Diagnostics Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Wells Fargo, Synchrony Financial, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Causeway Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Causeway Capital Management Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 4,738,901 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) - 4,330,100 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,942,351 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 965,618 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.33% JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,819,972 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,022,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 897,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $138.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 396,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 319,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 332,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 114,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 77.80%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,533,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,156,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2312.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 72,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 75.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,751,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2284.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $442.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 230,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 65.33%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.4%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 965,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 56.4%. The sale prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 309,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 59.03%. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.038800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 541,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 98.22%. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1310.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 43.37%. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 3,368,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Causeway Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Causeway Capital Management Llc still held 2,375,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.