Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc, Sells TransUnion, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, POOL, COO, MA, MSCI, NKE, BLD, NDSN, FTV,
- Added Positions: GOOG, SHW, CSGP, WCN, UNP, SPGI, HD, KEYS, CHTR, TMUS, CBRE, TSCO, TRI, J, CTAS, ICUI, MMC,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, ATVI, A, INTU, MCD, MSFT, EOG, TMO, BRK.B, PYPL, TXN, DHR, ICE, ADSK, CMCSA, FIS, FISV, BDX, Y, APD, UNH, ALC, MLM, ADI, AEM,
- Sold Out: TRU, SCHW, NDAQ,
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,122,130 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,759,028 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 386,861 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.10%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,898,312 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.44%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 5,797,235 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 329,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 343,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $389.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 303,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 225,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $463.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 386,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 190.86%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,065,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 357,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,027,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 34.70%. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,732,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 906,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.
