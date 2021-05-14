Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc, Sells TransUnion, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Findlay Park Partners LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc, Sells TransUnion, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Findlay Park Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Pool Corp, sells TransUnion, Amazon.com Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Findlay Park Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Findlay Park Partners LLP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $14.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Findlay Park Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/findlay+park+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Findlay Park Partners LLP
  1. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 7,122,130 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,759,028 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.87%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 386,861 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.10%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,898,312 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.44%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 5,797,235 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $486.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 329,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 343,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $389.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 303,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 225,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $463.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2316.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 386,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 190.86%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 3,065,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 69.28%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 357,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 83.71%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,027,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 34.70%. The purchase prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,732,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $379.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 906,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Findlay Park Partners LLP sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Findlay Park Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Findlay Park Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Findlay Park Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Findlay Park Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Findlay Park Partners LLP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider