Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, SBA Communications Corp, Regency Centers Corp, VEREIT Inc, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 451,019 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 1,680,004 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 1,320,394 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 1,087,737 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 446,571 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 247,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,186,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 130,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 634,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 842,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 167,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 281.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,434,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 139.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,128,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,053,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 558,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 203,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 146,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.