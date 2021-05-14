Logo
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, SBA Communications Corp, Regency Centers Corp, VEREIT Inc, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waterfront+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 451,019 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  2. Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 1,680,004 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%
  3. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 1,320,394 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  4. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) - 1,087,737 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.44%
  5. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 446,571 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 247,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 1,186,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 130,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 634,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 842,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $197.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 167,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 281.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,434,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 139.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,128,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,053,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 558,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.71%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 203,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $98.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 146,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
