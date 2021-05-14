Logo
Cna Financial Corp Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Illumina Inc, Danaher Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Cna Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Illumina Inc, Danaher Corp, Western Digital Corp, CarMax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cna Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, Cna Financial Corp owns 186 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNA FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cna+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CNA FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 35,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
  2. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 400,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 145,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 43,500 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 80,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp (DFHT)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 169,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $425.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)

Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.



