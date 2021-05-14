Cna Financial Corp Buys Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Illumina Inc, Danaher Corp

- New Purchases: DNB, GOOGL, V, NOC, DFHT, SYNA, LTRPA, ETWO, EGHT, ATRC, NTLA, SKY, SAIL, RSI, LOB, MTDR, SAGE, CYRX,
- Added Positions: FB, DSGX, FISV, BMY, APD, TDY, CVS, LOVE, ALGM, VRNS, CERT, ESI, EPD, NARI, FFIN, EAR, AZEK, LEGN, SMAR, EVBG, SMTC, SSD, LHCG, SLQT, ZNTL, IOVA, KNSL, OM, ADCT, DCPH, IBP, RLAY, HCAT, BHVN, YMAB, PRAX, TPTX, FIVE, BTAI, FND, FOUR, NOVT, BPMC, TRUP, WING, VITL, BYSI, RVNC, TXRH, RGEN, LFUS, LSCC, ARNA, AXSM, ASND,
- Reduced Positions: WDC, KEYS, JPM, CSCO, INGR, J, ABBV, AHCO, SSNC, CI, PLUG, GH, TREX, CMCSA, PGR, GTLS, MRCY, GO, TTD, SNBR, PENN, SLAB, QTWO, OLLI, ALTR, CAKE, ICLR, BL, CME, PTVE, FOXF, RPD, VIR, IIVI, IRTC, SITE, PACK, MTSI, BIGC, UTZ, WIX, AXON, MKSI, FSR, JBT, AMWL, DCT, ROLL, TWST, SBAC, WCN, PLAN, DKNG, HYFM, IDXX, AMBA, FRPT, CHRS, QTS, ARRY, LAD, SF, JAMF, JAMF, ITT, INSM, MIDD, SAIA, REAL, PTCT, SILK, RARE, ALLO,
- Sold Out: WFC, ILMN, DHR, KMX, NET, SNAP, SQ, CHGG, HLNE, CREE, FIVN, PLMR, MTH, LSXMK, FVRR, MDGL,
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 35,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 400,000 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 145,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 43,500 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 80,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $371.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp (DFHT)
Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 169,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Cna Financial Corp initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)
Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $114.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $425.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
Cna Financial Corp added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $64.69, with an estimated average price of $55.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Cna Financial Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.
