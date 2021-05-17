University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Buys BlackRock Inc, Humanigen Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, RH, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: BLK, HGEN, YUMC, HLF, PTON, RDFN, COUP,
- Added Positions: SHOP, POST, CHTR, ACGL, LBRDK, LSXMK, BRK.B, CMCSA, BAM, MSFT, ICE,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, Z, PTC, SCHW, GOOG, SAM, TRUP, NOW,
- Sold Out: NFLX, RH, SBUX, AMZN, BFAM, FB, BKI,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,573 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,474 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 18,099 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.51%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 382,110 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53%
- Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 127,187 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 18,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Humanigen Inc (HGEN)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 683,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 207,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 239,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 91,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 145,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 18,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.Sold Out: RH (RH)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.
