University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Buys BlackRock Inc, Humanigen Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, RH, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: BLK, HGEN, YUMC, HLF, PTON, RDFN, COUP,

BLK, HGEN, YUMC, HLF, PTON, RDFN, COUP, Added Positions: SHOP, POST, CHTR, ACGL, LBRDK, LSXMK, BRK.B, CMCSA, BAM, MSFT, ICE,

SHOP, POST, CHTR, ACGL, LBRDK, LSXMK, BRK.B, CMCSA, BAM, MSFT, ICE, Reduced Positions: CRM, Z, PTC, SCHW, GOOG, SAM, TRUP, NOW,

CRM, Z, PTC, SCHW, GOOG, SAM, TRUP, NOW, Sold Out: NFLX, RH, SBUX, AMZN, BFAM, FB, BKI,

South Bend, IN, based Investment company University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Humanigen Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Netflix Inc, RH, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. As of 2021Q1, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 27 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,573 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,474 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 18,099 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.51% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 382,110 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.53% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 127,187 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 18,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 683,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 207,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 239,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 91,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 145,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 42.51%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 18,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.