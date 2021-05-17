Sands Capital Management Buys Shopify Inc, Snowflake Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Adobe Inc, Abiomed Inc, Zoetis Inc

New Purchases: TME, NET, TECH, EXAS,

Investment company Sands Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, Snowflake Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DexCom Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Adobe Inc, Abiomed Inc, Zoetis Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sands Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Sands Capital Management owns 75 stocks with a total value of $51.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 23,752,642 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Visa Inc (V) - 13,445,365 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 5,231,687 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 686,435 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.76% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 33,563,475 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,588,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 917,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $401.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 86,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 103,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,278,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 62.79%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,113,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,297,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $333.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,936,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 209.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,028,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management added to a holding in XP Inc by 101.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,298,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Sands Capital Management sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.