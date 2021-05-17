Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Ichor Holdings, Purple Innovation Inc, AMMO Inc, Sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, Talend SA, Planet Fitness Inc

New Purchases: POWW, PRPL, AXON, BW, LOPE, PLYA, AOSL, REKR, RILY, ST, SPRQ, TGTX, CURI, CURI, NVAX, THBR, SSPK, SGRY, UCTT, SR4, EMKR,

POWW, PRPL, AXON, BW, LOPE, PLYA, AOSL, REKR, RILY, ST, SPRQ, TGTX, CURI, CURI, NVAX, THBR, SSPK, SGRY, UCTT, SR4, EMKR, Added Positions: ICHR, ONTO, TLS, SEAS, FTAI, EXP, TFII, WAL, GTLS, SITM, JBL, MTZ, AXNX, KLIC, BHVN, FRG, XPO, IIIV, PLMR, VVNT, ON, VCRA, CERS, HQY, PFPT, GTBIF,

ICHR, ONTO, TLS, SEAS, FTAI, EXP, TFII, WAL, GTLS, SITM, JBL, MTZ, AXNX, KLIC, BHVN, FRG, XPO, IIIV, PLMR, VVNT, ON, VCRA, CERS, HQY, PFPT, GTBIF, Reduced Positions: CRL, AZUL, IIPR, NTRA, CZR, MDLA, NOVA, KNSL, HASI, CELH, FOLD, CHGG, CFX, DCPH, LPRO, LSCC, SEM, KTOS, FRPT, CLH, VICR, KRNT, RCII, FOXF, EEFT, LHCG, RSI, LOVE, CALX, CRUS, ARWR, NICE, IART, LASR, IOVA, ESTC, TSC, ITGR, KEX, XLRN, KRYS, INSM, ZGNX, KRTX, KPTI, TXRH, RETA, AGIO, NSSC, BOOT, CNMD, ETON, AMD, LSF, VMC, ZI, GFL, CDNS, TREX, CSGP, THC, MCFT,

CRL, AZUL, IIPR, NTRA, CZR, MDLA, NOVA, KNSL, HASI, CELH, FOLD, CHGG, CFX, DCPH, LPRO, LSCC, SEM, KTOS, FRPT, CLH, VICR, KRNT, RCII, FOXF, EEFT, LHCG, RSI, LOVE, CALX, CRUS, ARWR, NICE, IART, LASR, IOVA, ESTC, TSC, ITGR, KEX, XLRN, KRYS, INSM, ZGNX, KRTX, KPTI, TXRH, RETA, AGIO, NSSC, BOOT, CNMD, ETON, AMD, LSF, VMC, ZI, GFL, CDNS, TREX, CSGP, THC, MCFT, Sold Out: LITE, TLND, PLNT, PLUG, NUVA, JRVR, MIC, AMSC, GAN, MGNX, ZYXI, KNX, DOOR, LFAC, ESPR,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Hood River Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Ichor Holdings, Purple Innovation Inc, AMMO Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Telos Corp, sells Lumentum Holdings Inc, Talend SA, Planet Fitness Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Plug Power Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hood River Capital Management LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hood River Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hood+river+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 1,370,389 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55% Telos Corp (TLS) - 2,512,315 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.29% Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 2,772,084 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 874,870 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.92% TFI International Inc (TFII) - 1,056,592 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.84%

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,011,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,408,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $131.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 179,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,623,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 223,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,217,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 98.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,218,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 989,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,512,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 66.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,157,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 89.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,643,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Eagle Materials Inc by 59.07%. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $151.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 423,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95.

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.