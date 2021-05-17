Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Xylem Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, EOG Resources Inc, Chubb

- New Purchases: AON, DEO,
- Added Positions: RDSMY, XYL, HON, BDX, PG, ADP, NKE, TJX, MA, CNI, ROK, FISV, NSRGY, UL, JNJ, UNH, HD, ATR, TPX, MSFT, ADI, AMZN, CVS, NVS, DHR, CVX, RTX, ILMN, ABT, CHD, WMT, SYK, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: MMM, EOG, AAPL, CB, AAGIY, NTAP, INTC, PYPL, XLNX, SPY, BMY, IDXX, IPGP, NVZMY, TMO, MTD, CSCO, IWV, SHW, NSC, AMT, NVDA, APH, AZO, APD, ABBV, JPM, T, ITW, CP, IBM, GOOG, ECL, KO, V, VIG, VEA, PM, TSLA, FB, QUAL, IVV, VZ, TD, TXN, RY, MRK, MKC, MDLZ, GIS, GE, DRI, CMCSA, BRK.B, BNS, MO, ADBE,
- Sold Out: EPD, QCOM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,237 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,980 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,775 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 273,787 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 91,632 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 218.59%. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 180,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 139,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 76.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
