Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Xylem Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, EOG Resources Inc, Chubb

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Xylem Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, EOG Resources Inc, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salem, NH, based Investment company Hemenway Trust Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Xylem Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Aon PLC, sells 3M Co, EOG Resources Inc, Chubb, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemenway Trust Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hemenway Trust Co LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $873 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hemenway Trust Co LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hemenway+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hemenway Trust Co LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,237 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,980 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,775 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 273,787 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 91,632 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $255.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $189.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 218.59%. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 180,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 139,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 76.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hemenway Trust Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Hemenway Trust Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hemenway Trust Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hemenway Trust Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hemenway Trust Co LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider