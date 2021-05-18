Ohe Financial Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp

New Purchases: ESGU, SPLG, EFG, QQQ, MET, GOVT, XSOE, VONG, EFV, VLUE, FTEC, MU, GOOGL, KMI, DAL, IXC, PJP, VEU, XOM, ABT, SENS,

Edina, MN, based Investment company Ohe Financial Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohe Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ohe Financial Inc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 309,761 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 310,037 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 218,440 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 171,225 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 108,414 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.676700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 83.47%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.959700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 105.68%. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.959400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 68,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $70.43 and $97.42, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.