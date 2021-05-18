Ohe Financial Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp

- New Purchases: ESGU, SPLG, EFG, QQQ, MET, GOVT, XSOE, VONG, EFV, VLUE, FTEC, MU, GOOGL, KMI, DAL, IXC, PJP, VEU, XOM, ABT, SENS,
- Added Positions: MMM, VYM, FNDX, HDV, PID, BIP, UNH, MOAT, IWD, VXF, JNJ, VB, IVV, IJH, IHI, MTUM, JPM, VCSH, VT, NOG, IBM, ROBO, VO, DON, LAND, GPC, LEN, LMT, O, T, FDN, AMZN, CVX, ECL, VCIT, SUB, TGT, TSCO, EVV, IJR, PLM, FM, IWP, F, PYPL, DEM,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, SCHX, VEA, VWO, VNQ, IVE, SCHO, BRK.B, BIPC, IEFA, SCHA, AGG, BNDX, VTI, VUG, BSV, VNQI, AOR, IWF, IWN, IWO, JNK, VTV, BND, GWX, RSP, SCHF, USMV, BBY, HYLB, USB, AAPL, COST, SCHV, VGT, MUB, PKW, SCHG, SLYV, IJS, HD, IEMG, HYMB, IDXX, FREL, CWB, EFA, EMLC, BSCM, AMAT, ANGL, VBK, V, VOE, VTEB, HON, SLYG, IWV, SCHH, SCHB, PDBC, FNDE, BDJ, GIM, DIS, SCHC, RYT, PGF, ACN,
- Sold Out: QCOM, VXUS, PEP, GKOS, BLV, EEM, PG, ICF, CLX,
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 309,761 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 310,037 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 218,440 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 171,225 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 108,414 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.676700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)
Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 83.47%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.959700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 105.68%. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.959400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 68,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)
Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $70.43 and $97.42, with an estimated average price of $88.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.
