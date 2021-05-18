Logo
Ohe Financial Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edina, MN, based Investment company Ohe Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohe Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ohe Financial Inc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OHE FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ohe+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OHE FINANCIAL INC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 309,761 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 310,037 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 218,440 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 171,225 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 108,414 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.54%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.676700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Ohe Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 83.47%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 72.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 71.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.959700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 105.68%. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.959400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 68,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Ohe Financial Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 42,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $70.43 and $97.42, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ohe Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of OHE FINANCIAL INC. Also check out:

1. OHE FINANCIAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OHE FINANCIAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OHE FINANCIAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OHE FINANCIAL INC keeps buying
