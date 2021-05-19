Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp, Zhihu Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Sea, Splunk Inc

New Purchases: KAHC.U, PV.U, ZH, HHLA.U, XPEV, YUMC, SLCRU, TSLA, NIO, TWOA, SNOW, PEP, GOOGL, TDOC, BILI, ZS, GS, CRWD, ADI, AMAT, MET, MRNA, BUD, EXPE, RTX, PLTR, DNMR, EXAS, ALK, HON, STZ, PVH, FUTU, TSM, LYFT, DE, BG,

Investment company Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp, Zhihu Inc, HH&L Acquisition Co, Boeing Co, sells General Motors Co, Sea, Splunk Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,070,100 shares, 56.61% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 311,600 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Boeing Co (BA) - 76,900 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV.U) - 1,154,974 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,154,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,030,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 336.93%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 381.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 104.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.