Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. Buys KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp, Zhihu Inc, Sells General Motors Co, Sea, Splunk Inc

- New Purchases: KAHC.U, PV.U, ZH, HHLA.U, XPEV, YUMC, SLCRU, TSLA, NIO, TWOA, SNOW, PEP, GOOGL, TDOC, BILI, ZS, GS, CRWD, ADI, AMAT, MET, MRNA, BUD, EXPE, RTX, PLTR, DNMR, EXAS, ALK, HON, STZ, PVH, FUTU, TSM, LYFT, DE, BG,
- Added Positions: BA, FB, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ADP, CVNA,
- Sold Out: GM, SE, SPLK, QCOM, CVX, PAYX, INTC, BIDU, AAPL, CVS, SQ, ALB, WIX, GOOG, AMZN, BABA, BLK, BGNE, UNH, UBER, ETN, REGN, VRTX, V, TGT, BLL, PYPL, MA, CIEN, C, TMO, EW, APD, JNJ, UPS, DRI, PG, CRM, ADBE, BSX,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,070,100 shares, 56.61% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 311,600 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio.
- Boeing Co (BA) - 76,900 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio.
- KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 1,500,000 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV.U) - 1,154,974 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp (PV.U)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,154,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,030,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HH&L Acquisition Co (HHLA.U)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in HH&L Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.93, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 336.93%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 381.67%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 104.99%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Dymon Asia Capital (singapore) Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.
