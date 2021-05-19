Logo
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SageGuard Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Merck Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sageguard+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,148 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  2. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 122,657 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.59%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,262 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
  4. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 148,068 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 26,597 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 123.92%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2234.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SageGuard Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
