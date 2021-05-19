SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, PRU, SCHP, CCL, TAN, ABBV, ABT, AB, ENB, LOW, SO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, QQQ, CAT, BKNG, GLD, XOM, T, VGT, ARKK, IAU, WMT, VCSH, F, BRK.B, TSLA, UNH, CVX, BAC, ARCC, JNJ, LUV, CSCO, SPTL, GE, ARKG, NOC, LMT, KREF, VOX, AGZ, GOOG, V, FVD, SCHD, XLU, AGG, KO, BMY, BLK, IEF, BND, SPYG, VZ, SPLG, SPMD, XLC, SCHO, NKE, GOVT, ENBL, AMD, FDX, ET, CMI, AWF,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, DUK, AMZN, CRM, PFE, XLV, MCD, MKC, DIS, SPDW, HD, TSN, XLP, VCIT, D, DG, VOO, VTV, DNP, CR, TXN, SPAB, BSV, XLK, BA, XLF, DVY, IWF, PAGP, OKE, NVDA, MA, SQ, SYY, JPM, BNDX, MPC, ENPH, LLY, CIM,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, XLB, DTE, VIG,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,148 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 122,657 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,262 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
- Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 148,068 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 26,597 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 123.92%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2234.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.
