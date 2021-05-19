SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: XLI, PRU, SCHP, CCL, TAN, ABBV, ABT, AB, ENB, LOW, SO,

Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, QQQ, CAT, BKNG, GLD, XOM, T, VGT, ARKK, IAU, WMT, VCSH, F, BRK.B, TSLA, UNH, CVX, BAC, ARCC, JNJ, LUV, CSCO, SPTL, GE, ARKG, NOC, LMT, KREF, VOX, AGZ, GOOG, V, FVD, SCHD, XLU, AGG, KO, BMY, BLK, IEF, BND, SPYG, VZ, SPLG, SPMD, XLC, SCHO, NKE, GOVT, ENBL, AMD, FDX, ET, CMI, AWF,

Reduced Positions: MRK, DUK, AMZN, CRM, PFE, XLV, MCD, MKC, DIS, SPDW, HD, TSN, XLP, VCIT, D, DG, VOO, VTV, DNP, CR, TXN, SPAB, BSV, XLK, BA, XLF, DVY, IWF, PAGP, OKE, NVDA, MA, SQ, SYY, JPM, BNDX, MPC, ENPH, LLY, CIM,

Sold Out: CMCSA, XLB, DTE, VIG,

Investment company SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Caterpillar Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Merck Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Comcast Corp, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,148 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 122,657 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,262 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47% Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 148,068 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 26,597 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $74.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 28,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 123.92%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $234.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2234.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $174.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.