Northstar Investment Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Southern Co, Chubb

Denver, CO, based Investment company Northstar Investment Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Broadcom Inc, BlackRock Inc, Anthem Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Southern Co, Chubb, Diageo PLC, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Northstar Investment Advisors Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHSTAR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,473 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,193 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,029 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 126,883 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.47% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 97,586 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.97%

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 33,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $457.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $847.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 38,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2304.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 97,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 689.28%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $221.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $367.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $334.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $328.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.