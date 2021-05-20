Northstar Investment Advisors Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Southern Co, Chubb

- New Purchases: BRK.B, AVGO, BLK, ANTM, MU, BKNG, INTU, ZTS, WBA, GBTC, HPQ, WAT, HCA, CTVA,
- Added Positions: VTI, VONE, HON, JPM, AAPL, MA, ANSS, CRL, RBA, AMGN, ACN, V, CHD, FB, MKC, LMT, ECL, BAC, VIG, FIS, BABA, A, GOOG, CAT, TMO, ORCL, MSCI, CSCO, EW, GPN, ABBV, IWM, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: D, SO, QQQ, CB, DEO, VTV, EQIX, COST, VFC, MMM, SGOL, IBM, HD, MDT, MSFT, GOOGL, AOS, VZ, XLNX, KO, ADP, TXN, NVDA, CGNX, PYPL, INTC, ABT, VYM, NOW, TYL, TEAM, MO, ITW, CVX, T, LFUS, UNP, BKH, BMY, CNI, CMI, PM, XEL, APH, DIA, PSA, XOM, DGX, WSO, GE, MDLZ, O,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,473 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,193 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,029 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 126,883 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.47%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 97,586 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 264.97%
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 33,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $457.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $847.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 38,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2304.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 97,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 689.28%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $221.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $367.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 63.46%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $334.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $328.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.
