Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Investment company Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Group Inc, sells SPDR Retail ETF, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Celsius Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 25,700 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 40,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 9,200 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 30,600 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 24,500 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 39,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.