Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: SDY, KRE, BRK.B, XLU, BX, CHK, AAPL, KDP, VGT, TPL, IWR, CRC, CZR, STX, DEN, VTV, PCG, ALV, XOG, ABR, IDA, SLG, CSGP, BRKR, TR, HPQ, PDM, G, FND, SE, VBR, EAF, IWS, GEF, BSY, XEL, LPRO, MTCH, ENIA, NUVB, VHT, NHI, FLS, NFE, ENTG, GLPI, UTZ, ASAN, FOUR, NXPI, AQUA, CHPT, MAC, MPLN, OPK, CIM, STRA, IRWD, PLTR, BTRS, XRX, ETWO, TLND, CLVT, ADV, OAS, ARKO, TROX, DNMR, CNS, ATKR, AVA, MP, GOLF, BFLY, GCMG, DISCA, RADI, CRAI, ANAT, SNOW, DM, MDXG, HPK, COGT, HCAR, GOEV, CCO, EXTN,
- Reduced Positions: TAN,
- Sold Out: XRT, ELF, SMH, CELH, XLP,
For the details of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannon+global+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 25,700 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 40,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 9,200 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 30,600 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 24,500 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 39,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment