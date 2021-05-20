Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Blackstone Group Inc, sells SPDR Retail ETF, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Celsius Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannon+global+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 25,700 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 40,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 9,200 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 30,600 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 24,500 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 25,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 30,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 39,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cannon Global Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider