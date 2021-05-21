Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Axalta Coating Systems, nVent Electric PLC, Lazard, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: AXTA, NVT, VIV, WB, TIMB, SNY, SSSS,
- Added Positions: LAZ, FAF, BOKF, SJM, JHG, SRCL, MSGE, MAS, KMT, BMY, ATGE, WBA, BAP, PGR, CHKP, OSW, OMC, CAH, BSAC, NOV, TAP, NLSN, TGNA, MHK, SSD, IPG, EQC, NTRS, AMG, AFL, KKR, LH, JLL, LMT, BCO, KN, TISI, MTN, NCLH, APA, MIDD, BIO, MSGS, SCHW, VOD, RCL, MATW, VWTR, HMN, MOS, AZN, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, BIDU, FLIR, BRK.B, VEA, SLCA, MSGN, TPR, CLB, KEYS, MSFT, ZBRA, NVST, PM, MAT, GILD, SNA, COWN, ORBC, BWA, MDP, WLTW, GSK, JNJ, KMX, BTN, TURN, IWN, CNTY, RNWK, PCYO, GAIA, TRC, KIN, MIND, ALOT, EMKR, GS, GSIT, CPIX, ZBH, LAKE, MOV, LFUS, SWK, VZ, ACWX, SFE, CBRE, ALCO, NOK, CRAI, CSWC, ENZ, NVO, BK, OSS, CSCO, CRWS, RFIL, OESX, RBCN, GRBK, GIFI, HNGR, GLAE, USB,
- Sold Out: MTSC, FL, JWN, ICE, SYNC, PSTH, ACTG, ZAGG, PCTI, STRT, IWS,
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,443,141 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,259,144 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,353,508 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 15,309,847 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 5,372,135 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.97%
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 4,796,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,015,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,933,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Weibo Corp (WB)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 118,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TIM SA (TIMB)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in TIM SA. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 61,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,948,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,372,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $135.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,330,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,989,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,686,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,578,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.Sold Out: Synacor Inc (SYNC)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $1.42 and $2.2, with an estimated average price of $1.96.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 79.95%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 739,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 54.76%. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 950,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.9%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 470,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.07%. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 435,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: US Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc by 41.27%. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 5,262,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 46.99%. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 778,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.
