Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Axalta Coating Systems, nVent Electric PLC, Lazard, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: AXTA, NVT, VIV, WB, TIMB, SNY, SSSS,

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Axalta Coating Systems, nVent Electric PLC, Lazard, First American Financial Corp, BOK Financial Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, US Silica Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,443,141 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.63% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,259,144 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,353,508 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 15,309,847 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 5,372,135 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.97%

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 4,796,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,015,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,933,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Weibo Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 118,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in TIM SA. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 61,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,948,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $58.37, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,372,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $135.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,330,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $69.41 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $84.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,989,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 65.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,686,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65. The stock is now traded at around $90.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,578,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Synacor Inc. The sale prices were between $1.42 and $2.2, with an estimated average price of $1.96.

Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 79.95%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 739,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 54.76%. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 950,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.9%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 470,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 67.07%. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 435,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in US Silica Holdings Inc by 41.27%. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 5,262,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 46.99%. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 778,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.