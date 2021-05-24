Advisory Resource Group Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, General Dynamics Corp, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisory Resource Group Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, General Dynamics Corp, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real

Author's Avatar
insider
May 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Advisory Resource Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Garmin, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2021Q1, Advisory Resource Group owns 106 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Resource Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+resource+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Resource Group
  1. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 499,702 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  2. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 316,743 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 547,830 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,041 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 113,520 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.41%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 152,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 10,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $624.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 119.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 113,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 100.12%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $332.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Square Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $210.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisory Resource Group

. Also check out:

1. Advisory Resource Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisory Resource Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisory Resource Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisory Resource Group keeps buying

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider