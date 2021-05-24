Advisory Resource Group Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, General Dynamics Corp, Sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real

Investment company Advisory Resource Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, General Dynamics Corp, Merck Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate , Garmin, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2021Q1, Advisory Resource Group owns 106 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ConocoPhillips (COP) - 499,702 shares, 14.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 316,743 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 547,830 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,041 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 113,520 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.41%

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 152,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 10,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $624.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 119.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 113,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 100.12%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 56.01%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $332.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Square Inc by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $210.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

