Cardinal Capital Management Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Deere, Raven Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Phibro Animal Health Corp, Check Point Software Technologies, sells Deere, Raven Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Cardinal Capital Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 99,051 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,366 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,514 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 42,277 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 26,201 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26%
New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 119,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $347.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 133.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 105,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 104.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 106.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 56,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Grifols SA by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $434.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 45.55%. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $180.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Cardinal Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Capital Management keeps buying
