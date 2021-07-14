Cardinal Capital Management Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Deere, Raven Industries Inc, TCF Financial Corp

- New Purchases: HBAN, CHKP, FB,
- Added Positions: WBA, GSK, PAHC, TDY, GRFS, JAZZ, WOR, NFG, MRK, ALC, MKC, HMC, DLTR, CERN, VMW, INGN, CDK, UNB, TTE, BIIB, SILC, NVS, IDCC, HCSG, IT, FFIV, OZK, TMP, SWM, UTHR, NTGR, MNRO, PSX, CMP, KE,
- Reduced Positions: DE, MASI, QCOM, FDX, ITW, GOOGL, IDXX, MSFT, MORN, EMR, HAE, GOOG, CRL, FNB, K,
- Sold Out: RAVN, TCF, EGOV, FLIR,
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 119,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 99,051 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,366 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,514 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 42,277 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 26,201 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26%
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 119,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $347.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 133.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 105,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 104.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 106.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 56,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Grifols SA by 47.08%. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 93,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $434.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Cardinal Capital Management added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 45.55%. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $180.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.
