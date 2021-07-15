Adirondack Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust, PPL Corp

New Purchases: VTHR, NUSC, SMH, XLI, PQG, VFF, TLRY, TLRY, SNDL, FNDC, PUBM, AMC, PH, EFG, HEXO, GRWG, CRON, AMP, ACM,

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Rio Tinto PLC, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust, PPL Corp, Schlumberger, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Adirondack Trust Co owns 398 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,619 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,847 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 42,205 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 55,421 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,080 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 42,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 165.46%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 518.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $23.01.

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.