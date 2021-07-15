Adirondack Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust, PPL Corp

- New Purchases: VTHR, NUSC, SMH, XLI, PQG, VFF, TLRY, TLRY, SNDL, FNDC, PUBM, AMC, PH, EFG, HEXO, GRWG, CRON, AMP, ACM,
- Added Positions: VTWO, NVDA, RIO, T, VTI, VZ, MS, IBM, FTEC, TSLA, XLB, XLF, SO, PRU, PSX, PFE, VNQ, MRK, IWM, IWR, FCX, ABBV, AMT, BMY, DOW, DE, CSCO, AFL, ETN, VWO, SONY, DUK, LOWC, ESP, MA,
- Reduced Positions: CSX, AMZN, ADP, CAT, WMB, TGT, SLB, PPL, MCK, LOW, LLY, IWF, EFA, ITW, AXP, XOM, CARR, MO, GILD, WFC, USB, MMM, SBUX, AZN, RDS.A, PTON, OTIS, COP, QCLN, ITB, IWO, FE, GE,
- Sold Out: IAU, SPYV, VTEB, BNTX, PXH, SCHH, EMLC,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,619 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,847 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 42,205 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 55,421 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,080 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 42,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 165.46%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 518.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $23.01.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.
