Adirondack Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust, PPL Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Rio Tinto PLC, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells CSX Corp, iShares Gold Trust, PPL Corp, Schlumberger, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Adirondack Trust Co owns 398 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,619 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,847 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  3. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR) - 42,205 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 55,421 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,080 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $200.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 42,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $252.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $30.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 165.46%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 518.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $23.01.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADIRONDACK TRUST CO keeps buying
