Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Unity Software Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: ICE, S, S, LEN, CFLT,
- Added Positions: CRM, U,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, SE, ZM, MSFT, NKE, SBUX, CHTR, SQ,
- Sold Out: INTC, MTCH,
For the details of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Capital Management LLP
- Square Inc (SQ) - 1,236,785 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 320,438 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 749,554 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,258,967 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 78,756 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.94%
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 436,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 233.69%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 562,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 163,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gladstone Capital Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Gladstone Capital Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gladstone Capital Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gladstone Capital Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gladstone Capital Management LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment