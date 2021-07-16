Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Unity Software Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: ICE, S, S, LEN, CFLT,

ICE, S, S, LEN, CFLT, Added Positions: CRM, U,

CRM, U, Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, SE, ZM, MSFT, NKE, SBUX, CHTR, SQ,

AMZN, GOOGL, SE, ZM, MSFT, NKE, SBUX, CHTR, SQ, Sold Out: INTC, MTCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Unity Software Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sea, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladstone Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Gladstone Capital Management LLP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Square Inc (SQ) - 1,236,785 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 320,438 shares, 12.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 749,554 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94% Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,258,967 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 78,756 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.94%

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 436,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 233.69%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $240.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 562,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 163,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Gladstone Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.