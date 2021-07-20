First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Capital Product Partners LP, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Capital Product Partners LP, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Command Advisory Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Capital Product Partners LP, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Command Advisory Services, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,184,822 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 33,298,690 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 14,948,324 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 9,188,536 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 8,191,240 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.83%. The holding were 7,771,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 281,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 457.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 213.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 491.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1255.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: FedNat Holding Co (FNHC)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FedNat Holding Co. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $4.53.

Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Advisory Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Advisory Services, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider