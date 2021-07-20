First Command Advisory Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Capital Product Partners LP, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock

- New Purchases: VLUE, INTF, SPY, IYH, LQD, MBB, MDY, PNQI, QQQ, REET, RODM, SCHR, SHY, IYG, VCIT, VDC, VNQ, VSS, VXF, XLB, XLI, XLP, XLY, EMB, F, GE, HON, JPM, UAL, DAL, AAL, DOW, PSN, DVY, EPD, ESGU, FPE, HYLB, ICVT, IHI, IJS, IUSB, IUSG, IWF,
- Added Positions: IJJ, CSCO, PRU, BNDX, IEFA, VEA, VOO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, GSLC, SCHD, AAPL, GEM, USMV, VTI,
- Sold Out: CPLP, VXUS, VTEB, VIG, USHY, TFI, SCHF, SCHB, ISTB, IEMG, AGG, CCIV, DSSI, NGVC, FLY, FNHC, EAD, BYM, UHS, TXT, SNV, MSFT, MNST, DCO, DTE, COST, CVX, T, MMM,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Command Advisory Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,184,822 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 33,298,690 shares, 22.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 14,948,324 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 9,188,536 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 8,191,240 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.83%. The holding were 7,771,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 281,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 221 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 457.58%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 213.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 491.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 497 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1255.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: FedNat Holding Co (FNHC)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FedNat Holding Co. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $5.24, with an estimated average price of $4.53.Sold Out: Textron Inc (TXT)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
First Command Advisory Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
