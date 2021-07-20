Logo
SOL Capital Management CO Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Stellantis NV, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Avis Budget Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockville, MD, based Investment company SOL Capital Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Stellantis NV, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Stellantis NV, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Avis Budget Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOL Capital Management CO. As of 2021Q2, SOL Capital Management CO owns 233 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOL Capital Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sol+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SOL Capital Management CO
  1. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 318,287 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,267 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,769 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,240 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 84,852 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 113,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 209.42%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Reduced: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced to a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. SOL Capital Management CO still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SOL Capital Management CO. Also check out:

1. SOL Capital Management CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. SOL Capital Management CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOL Capital Management CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOL Capital Management CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
