SOL Capital Management CO Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Stellantis NV, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Avis Budget Group Inc

- New Purchases: STLA, MDYV, ARKK, SLV, PEJ, IQLT, SLB,
- Added Positions: MINT, GLD, VXF, VNQI, VOO, VTV, ROBO, VNQ, JPST, NEAR, VTRS, IXUS, IJR, IBB, BOTZ, BABA, DISCK, RVT, VHT, QUAL, VB, IVV, IWR, RDS.B, PFE, NKE, BRK.B, AMZN, MO, EFG, SCHA, VBK, PEP, KO,
- Reduced Positions: IBOC, KBWB, XLE, UNH, BAC, QQQ, VTI, GNR, VXUS, T, GE, HD, MSFT, KKR, AXP, CAR, WFC, PCM, CG, IXN, FDX, JPM, SONY, PYPL, MGK, SCHB, VFH, AIG, CVS, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, C, CMCSA, DXC, COST, HUM, ORCL, PHG, RTX, BX, ARI, HPE, IVW, SCHE, SPY, VOT, MMM, AMGN, AMAT, BAM, BXMT, CSCO, COP, HPQ, HON, IBM, INTC, JNJ, JCI, LMT, MCD, QCOM, LUV, TM, WMT, YUM, EBAY, TEL, FB, GOOG, YUMC, DIA, EEM, EWZ, EZU, IEFA, IVE, IWF, IWS, KRE, SCHC, SCHM, VUG, VWO, VYM, XLK, A, AIZ, BDX, BA, BMY, CVX, GLW, EXPE, XOM, GS, GOOGL, HST, MDT, MS, UBS, VZ, V, PM, DELL, ACWX, EFA, IWV, KBE, MDY, MGC, OEF, SCHV,
- Sold Out: FCAM, SHV,
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 318,287 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,267 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,769 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,240 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 84,852 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 113,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 209.42%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $396.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Reduced: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
SOL Capital Management CO reduced to a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc by 46.67%. The sale prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. SOL Capital Management CO still held 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.
